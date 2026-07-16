Analyst Believes Browns Veteran Will Request A Trade

The Cleveland Browns have already made one seismic move on defense this offseason by trading away Myles Garrett, and that decision immediately sparked speculation about who else on the roster might follow him out the door. Denzel Ward’s name has come up repeatedly in those conversations, given his standing as one of the most accomplished players remaining on the roster and the uncertain timeline surrounding Cleveland’s rebuild. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport identified Denzel Ward as a potential candidate to eventually push for a trade of his own in a recent piece examining stars around the league who could make similar requests.

Davenport laid out the reasoning behind why Ward could eventually request a trade.

“From the moment the Cleveland Browns traded star edge rusher Myles Garrett, there were rumblings that the veteran purge would continue, and Denzel Ward’s name came up a lot. If the Browns take several years to get back into true contention, there’s a real chance he will be nearing the latter stages of his prime by the time they are ready to make a serious run. As the Browns move through another difficult season, Ward may well decide Garrett was on the right track in believing that a better future lay with a team that wins more consistently,” Davenport wrote.

Ward has established himself as an elite cornerback, recently ranked among the best at his position in a poll of league executives, but that kind of standing does not last forever. If the Browns struggle again in 2026, Ward would be approaching the tail end of his prime years by the time the roster is ready to compete at the level his talent deserves.

That said, this remains speculation rather than anything close to a real threat at this point. Ward himself addressed the trade chatter directly after the Garrett deal, and he made it clear he didn’t want to go anywhere.

Ward has never hidden his desire to remain in Cleveland, and being an Ohio native only strengthens that connection to the organization. His comments do not read like someone actively pushing for a way out, which makes an actual trade request from his side unlikely in the near term. Still, that does not mean the front office is immune from making a similar decision on its own. Cleveland’s roster skews young across most position groups, and if the front office determines that maximizing future value matters more than retaining a star cornerback deep into a prolonged rebuild, a trade could still happen regardless of Ward’s personal preference.

For now, Ward remains a Brown, and every indication suggests he intends to stay that way as long as possible. But with the Garrett trade still fresh and the rebuild far from finished, this is a storyline worth watching closely as the season unfolds.

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