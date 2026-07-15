Browns Free Agent Received A Big Health Update

Ethan Pocic has manned the center position for the Cleveland Browns over the past several seasons, and losing him to a torn Achilles late last year created real uncertainty heading into this offseason. That uncertainty extended into his free agency as well, since Pocic remains unsigned while working his way back to full health. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the update on his recovery is about as encouraging as Cleveland could have hoped for.

Schefter shared the news of Pocic’s clearance to participate in camp activities.

“Browns starting center Ethan Pocic, who tore his Achilles last December, recently was cleared by Dr. Norman Waldrop to participate in training camp. Pocic is a free agent, and is said by a source to be ‘full go,'” Schefter posted.

Browns starting center Ethan Pocic, who tore his Achilles last December, recently was cleared by Dr. Norman Waldrop to participate in training camp. Pocic is a free agent, and is said by a source to be “full go.” pic.twitter.com/yfmZ1W4SH1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2026

An Achilles injury is among the more difficult setbacks for any offensive lineman to overcome, let alone one who anchors the interior of the line at center, a position that demands constant lateral movement and stability. Pocic suffered the injury in December, which left a relatively short runway heading into training camp for a full recovery. Getting cleared by a specialist of Dr. Waldrop’s caliber, and being described as fully ready to go, represents a significantly faster and cleaner recovery timeline than many similar injuries produce.

The Browns have relied on him as their starting center dating back to the 2022 season, and his steady presence up front has been a quiet strength for an offensive line that underwent plenty of change elsewhere. A clean bill of health only strengthens his case, both with Cleveland and around the rest of the league, since teams are naturally hesitant to commit resources to a player still working back from a major injury.

None of this guarantees a return to Cleveland, since free agency ultimately comes down to mutual interest and the right contract terms. But this update removes one major obstacle from that equation, and it gives both sides a clearer picture of what Pocic can offer heading into the season.

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