Steve Smith Sr. Says One Browns Rookie Is Being Overlooked

The Cleveland Browns added several new pieces to their receiver room this offseason, and much of the outside attention has understandably gravitated toward the more established names in that group. That focus, however, may be causing fans and analysts alike to underestimate one of Cleveland’s rookie additions in Denzel Boston. Boston arrives with a skill set that does not always translate to highlight reels or draft buzz, but those who have studied his game closely believe he brings real value regardless of the attention he receives.

NFL legend Steve Smith Sr. broke down why he believes Boston is being unfairly overlooked heading into his rookie season.

“I didn’t sleep on Denzel Boston. For whatever reason, I don’t know why he doesn’t get a lot of accolades and doesn’t get a lot of pump. People are just overlooking him, thinking that he’s just a guy. I think he has a great job of big bodying guys. He does separate. He doesn’t separate as fast as Jerry Jeudy or KC Concepcion. However, he big boys guys, unlike those guys do. He brings a lot to the table. As a big guy, he still moves like a little jitterbug. There’s been so many good players in this year’s draft that, for whatever reason, Denzel Boston keeps getting pushed to the side. But I’m telling you folks, you’re not gonna be able to ignore him when he’s on the football field,” Smith said.

Boston’s college production backs up much of what Smith described. Across his final two seasons at Washington, he posted 834 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore before following that up with 881 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, numbers that reflect a player who found the end zone consistently even without elite top-end speed. In a receiver room already featuring burners like Jeudy and Concepcion, Boston’s ability to win contested catches with his size adds a different dimension entirely.

That kind of skill set also tends to translate well early in a player’s career. Rookies who rely heavily on speed often need time to adjust to the athleticism of NFL defensive backs, but a player who wins with size can be effective from day one.

Cleveland’s receiver room has generated plenty of optimism this offseason, and much of that optimism has centered on the more decorated additions. If Boston plays the way Smith describes once the season begins, he could quickly become one of the biggest impact players to emerge from this rookie class.

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