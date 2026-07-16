Jared Verse Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Defensive Linemen

The Cleveland Browns have generated plenty of buzz around Jared Verse since acquiring him in the trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Rams, and fans have been eager to learn more about the personality joining their defensive front. Verse has quickly built a reputation as one of the most disruptive young pass rushers in the league, and that kind of talent typically comes paired with strong opinions about the position’s history. NFL Network recently gave him the chance to share exactly that, asking Verse to lay out his personal Mount Rushmore of defensive linemen.

Verse named 4 players who belong on his list.

“I gotta go Aaron Donald, that’s my one. J.J. Watt is up there. He’s probably the dude I watched the most. I’m going Michael Strahan. Michael Strahan was just a dawg. Then, I wanna say me so bad, but I got so much work to do. I just want to say with my own confidence, for myself, to give myself something to strive for. If I’m being honest, I like Vince Wilfork,” Verse said.

Mount Rushmore of defensive linemen courtesy of @JaredVerse1 💪 pic.twitter.com/3ajOLUhrwO — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 15, 2026

Aaron Donald spent his career redefining what an undersized interior lineman could accomplish, collecting three Defensive Player of the Year awards while consistently blowing up plays before they developed. J.J. Watt built a similarly feared reputation off the edge, piling up sacks and forced fumbles at a rate that made him one of the most complete defenders of his generation. Rounding out the group were Michael Strahan and Vince Wilfork.

What stands out most, though, is the moment Verse held back from naming himself, despite admitting the temptation was there. It also hints at the drive that could push him toward that level as his career continues to develop.

For Cleveland, landing a player with this kind of pedigree and mentality in the deal that sent Myles Garrett to Los Angeles adds intrigue to an already significant transition on the defensive line.

Verse steps into a new locker room, а new scheme under Mike Rutenberg, and a fresh opportunity to build his own legacy in a city that has grown accustomed to elite defensive play.

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Steve Smith Sr. Says One Browns Rookie Is Being Overlooked