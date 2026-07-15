Analyst Sounds Off On Disrespect Around Browns’ Offense

CBS Sports recently released its list of the best NFL triplets, the trios that do the most work for their respective teams. Although no one expected the Cleveland Browns to be No. 1 on the list, many fans are outraged by how low they ranked.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo showed his displeasure with the Browns’ trio of Shedeur Sanders, Quinshon Judkins, and Harold Fannin Jr. coming in dead last on the list.

“The Browns just get no love. Ranking the NFL triplets, at 32, the freaking Browns. Shedeur, Judkins, and Harold Fannin. Come on, man. Why the disrespect? You’re telling me Malik Willis, Achane, and mystery wide receiver are better?” Rizzo said.

Rizz is FED UP with the disrespect the Browns are getting right now. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/8yLf8K8aid — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 15, 2026

Again, there wasn’t an expectation of them sitting at the top of the list, but are the Browns really worthy of being all the way at the very bottom? Are they truly worse than every other triplet in the entire league?

The Browns have a lot to prove in the new season. Sanders, Judkins, and Fannin just got through their first season. While they showed potential during their rookie campaign, they are far from a sure thing. They need to prove that they can keep developing and growing in their second season.

Perhaps that is part of the reason why they came in at No. 32 on the list. If they are able to show up and show off during their second season, there could be a lot more faith in this team.

At this point, the Browns and their fans need to be prepared to always be the underdog. They should never expect experts and analysts to have a lot of faith in them. But that could motivate them to try hard, perform better, and outdo all expectations. Right now, they are at the bottom of this list, but a lot can change in a short amount of time if they play their cards right.

Sanders, Judkins, Fannin, and the rest of the team are surely reading lists and articles like this one, and it might fire them up and lead to them surprising everyone in 2026.

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