Former NFL Scout Makes Eye-Opening Browns QB Claim

There has been a lot of speculation about the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition for 2026. Right now, Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are vying to be the team’s starting QB in the new season. One name not mentioned often in that competition is Dillon Gabriel, who just completed his first season in the league.

However, Daniel Kelly dug into the numbers and claimed that Gabriel is actually better than Sanders in certain ways.

“Dillon Gabriel is a better NFL quarterback than Shedeur Sanders. That’s not just my opinion. That’s a statistical fact. Per PFF (2025 Time to Throw): Gabriel: 2.76 Seconds, Sanders: 3.32 Seconds. Per ESPN (2025 Completion Percentage): Gabriel: 59.5%, Sanders: 56.6%. Per ESPN (2025 touchdowns to interceptions): Gabriel: 7 TD and 2 INT. Sanders: 7 TD and 10 INT. Per ESPN (2025 QBR): Gabriel: 31.4, Sanders: 18.9,” Kelly wrote.

Dillon Gabriel is a better NFL quarterback than Shedeur Sanders. That's not just my opinion. That's a statistical fact. Per PFF (2025 Time to Throw): Gabriel: 2.76 Seconds

Sanders: 3.32 Seconds Per ESPN (2025 Completion Percentage): Gabriel: 59.5%

Sanders: 56.6% Per ESPN… — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) July 15, 2026

If this is the truth, then why isn’t Gabriel in the mix for the starting QB position? There have been plenty of rumors and stories about the Browns potentially trading Gabriel before the new season kicks off.

Like Sanders, Gabriel found himself in a difficult situation when he was drafted by the Browns last season. Throughout the year, the team went through several changes, and Gabriel was thrust into the bright lights of being a starter. Many fans agree that he didn’t play as well as they wanted, and Gabriel was eventually put back on the bench in favor of Sanders.

Sanders received more buzz than Gabriel, even before they were drafted. Obviously, his father’s legacy put a lot of eyes on him. Beyond that, he was viewed as a potential first-round pick, although he drifted down throughout the draft. Meanwhile, Gabriel didn’t receive a portion of that attention.

His numbers may have been better than Sanders’ in some ways, but Gabriel might not be showing the Browns what they want when it comes to a potential starting quarterback. There are uncertain variables and intangible aspects that they may not see in Gabriel.

Because of that, he’ll be attached to more trade rumors as the season approaches.

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Analyst Sounds Off On Disrespect Around Browns' Offense