Analyst Believes Browns Will Give Deshaun Watson ‘The Longest Leash Ever’

The NFL’s season-opening week can be a tricky one to navigate around the league as analysts and fans alike are quick to point fingers and assess blame after only 60 minutes of football.

Numerous examples exist about teams that were soundly defeated in Week 1 and have gone on to make deep playoff runs as players are shaking off the rust despite a preseason to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Cleveland Browns fans are hoping that is repeated this season, especially as it pertains to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In the season opener, Watson was anything but ready as the signal caller finished the game 24-of-45 passing for 169 yards and two interceptions.

Even if Watson does not bounce back in Week 2 against Jacksonville, analyst Garrett Bush believes the Browns will stick with their top quarterback for an extended period.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” this week, Bush told viewers that based on past experiences, he believes the Browns will stick with Watson throughout much of the season.

“It’s one game in the season, and the good thing about it is, I believe that the Cleveland Browns are going to give this the longest leash ever,” Bush said.

.@Gbush91 didn't hold back or mince words with what he believes Deshaun Watson needs to do this week against the Jaguars#DawgPound | https://t.co/X0XcLybuz5 pic.twitter.com/YMTUqOaF1j — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) September 13, 2024

The analyst pointed to former quarterback Baker Mayfield’s final season when the quarterback was injured and played through the issue.

He also pointed to former defensive coordinator Joe Woods’ final act in Cleveland as further proof the Browns would stick it out long-term with Watson.

Bush noted that he saw on film how poor Watson’s season-opening performance was, noting the quarterback was “gun shy,” inaccurate with throws, and had “lost a step.”

