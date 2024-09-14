Insider Reveals How Close Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Are To Returning To Action

The Cleveland Browns released their final injury report update before the team’s Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, showing that offensive tackle Jack Conklin is questionable for the game while tackle Jedrick Wills will be out of the contest.

Both tackles participated in at least two of the Browns’ practices this week, showing that the duo is nearing their return for the 2024 regular season.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed exactly how close each of those players was to making their return this week on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast.

The show’s X account shared a video clip of Cabot revealing Conklin and Wills’ status updates, suggesting one athlete was nearly ready to return against the Jaguars.

“Jack was getting pretty close last week, and then they made him inactive,” Cabot said of Conklin, adding that “Jed, I don’t think, is as close as Jack because he really hasn’t even practiced yet that much.”

The two tackles have been in the starting lineup for the Browns since the start of the 2020 season.

Conklin – who is entering his ninth NFL season this year – joined Cleveland in 2020 after a four-year stint with the Tennessee Titans.

The 30-year-old tackle has started in all 37 games he’s played for the Browns, and the 6-foot-6 athlete has played and started in 94 total games throughout his professional career.

Wills was Cleveland’s first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he’s played and started in 53 games over the past four seasons.

Both tackles missed more than half the season last year with knee injuries.

