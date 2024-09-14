Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, September 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals How Close Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Are To Returning To Action

Insider Reveals How Close Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Are To Returning To Action

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns Offensive Guard Joel Bitonio (75), Cleveland Browns Center JC Tretter (64), Cleveland Browns Offensive Tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Cleveland Browns Offensive Tackle Jedrick Wills (71) in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns released their final injury report update before the team’s Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, showing that offensive tackle Jack Conklin is questionable for the game while tackle Jedrick Wills will be out of the contest.

Both tackles participated in at least two of the Browns’ practices this week, showing that the duo is nearing their return for the 2024 regular season.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed exactly how close each of those players was to making their return this week on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast.

The show’s X account shared a video clip of Cabot revealing Conklin and Wills’ status updates, suggesting one athlete was nearly ready to return against the Jaguars.

“Jack was getting pretty close last week, and then they made him inactive,” Cabot said of Conklin, adding that “Jed, I don’t think, is as close as Jack because he really hasn’t even practiced yet that much.”

The two tackles have been in the starting lineup for the Browns since the start of the 2020 season.

Conklin – who is entering his ninth NFL season this year – joined Cleveland in 2020 after a four-year stint with the Tennessee Titans.

The 30-year-old tackle has started in all 37 games he’s played for the Browns, and the 6-foot-6 athlete has played and started in 94 total games throughout his professional career.

Wills was Cleveland’s first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he’s played and started in 53 games over the past four seasons.

Both tackles missed more than half the season last year with knee injuries.

NEXT:  Mike Florio Wants 1 Question Answered In Deshaun Watson Issue
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

Analyst Believes Browns Will Give Deshaun Watson 'The Longest Leash Ever'

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Mike Florio Wants 1 Question Answered In Deshaun Watson Issue

6 hours ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Sportscaster Andrew Siciliano attends the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Andrew Siciliano Points Out Jaguars' Weaknesses

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play in the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kurt Warner Questions If Deshaun Watson 'Knows What He's Seeing'

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Jaguars Game

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Plans At Left Tackle For Jaguars Game

18 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Effort In Cowboys Loss

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Believes Browns Should Sit Deshaun Watson

21 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Reveals How Foot Injury Will Affect Myles Garrett

21 hours ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin Receive Final Status Update Before Week 2 Game

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Stats Show Deshaun Watson's Impressive Career Against Jaguars

22 hours ago

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Footballs sit on the turf prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

2 Key Browns Players Returned To Practice Friday

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Insider Gives Latest Injury Updates On Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills

1 day ago

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Trevor Lawrence #16 and Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jaguars Rookie WR Praises Browns' Secondary

1 day ago

Evan Brown #63 and Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns work out during training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Try 3 Athletes At LT Position In Practice

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Hanford Dixon Makes Bold Prediction For Browns Game

1 day ago

A detail of Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers helmet prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Work Out Former Steelers Kicker

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Insider Reveals Myles Garrett's Status After Absence From Practice

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is hit by Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys as he holds the ball in the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cowboys Led The League In 1 Category After Browns' Game

2 days ago

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 14: Grant Delpit #9 of the Cleveland Browns breaks up a pass intended for Johnny Mundt #86 of the Minnesota Vikings during a joint training camp practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2024 in Berea, Ohio.

Grant Delpit Sends Strong Message About Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson's New Allegations

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmets hang in the Browns locker room at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Made 2 Roster Moves Thursday

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the bench in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Deshaun Watson Accuser Has 'Pertinent' Video To Share

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after breaking up a pass during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Greg Newsome II Had Impressive Game In Week 1

2 days ago

Browns Nation