Analyst Believes Browns Will Make Controversial QB Decision

Even though the Cleveland Browns reportedly already decided they would not bid on quarterback prospect Brendan Sorsby in the NFL supplemental draft, now that the opportunity has re-presented itself, they may change their mind. It would be a bold move, considering they would be adding another QB to an already crowded depth chart.

With the competition for the starting job between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders now extending all the way into training camp, the Browns could bring Sorsby into the mix at something of a discount. Cleveland can place a bid that it’s comfortable with, and then live with the consequences of getting, or not getting, the 22-year-old.

Analyst Aaron Goldhammer said he believes the Browns will make the controversial QB decision and put in a bid for Sorsby should he be approved for entry into the supplemental draft.

“Why do I know this is a horrible idea, and why do I think the Browns don’t care, and they are gonna try to make it happen anyway?” Goldhammer said.

Both @HammerNation19 and @TheOGPAW think the Browns will ultimately be in on Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft. Do you agree? https://t.co/HdkgvEZOiP pic.twitter.com/IEI4Up3SWN — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 16, 2026

Any NFL team, the Browns included, can submit the round they would be willing to draft Sorsby, and the highest bidder would be granted his rights (if there is more than one bid for the same round, a weighted lottery system is used). The winning team would then lose its pick in the corresponding round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Sorsby, who may have been considered the second-best QB in the 2026 NFL Draft behind Fernando Mendoza, could draw as high as a second-round bid. The Browns would likely be competing with the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, with the Dallas Cowboys also being mentioned as a potential surprise bidder.

The NCAA ruled Sorsby ineligible for violating its rule on sports gambling, with an investigation revealing that he placed thousands of bets, including wagers on Indiana when he was a player there. But a judge granted him an injunction allowing him to play for Texas Tech this season. However, the backlash to that decision from the Big 12 spurred a threat of legal action, putting his chances of actually playing in jeopardy, so he decided to declare for the supplemental draft before the NFL’s June 22 deadline.

It would seem to be more trouble than it’s worth, even for a QB-needy team like the Browns, but the value may also be too good to pass up.

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