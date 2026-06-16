Analyst Reveals Scenario In Which Browns Could Trade Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns could be facing a trade scenario this season that has more to do with the team overall than the individual player. It might all depend on where they are in the standings when the deadline arrives.

The Browns sent a message that they are looking more toward the future than the present when they traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. They held out for younger edge rusher Jared Verse to go along with three draft picks in the deal.

Now, they could be considering parting with even more veterans on defense. Cornerback Denzel Ward has become a popular name in those rumors, as he is another high-priced player who may no longer align with Cleveland’s timeline for playoff contention.

Analyst Jimmy Watkins recently revealed a scenario in which the Browns could trade Ward, and it would be familiar to a path they have taken in the past.

“If the Browns start winning ahead of schedule, then sure, Ward still makes sense with this roster. But if they limp toward the 2026 trade deadline (as they have the last two seasons), and a contender calls about Ward (as the [Buffalo] Bills did about 30-year-old Amari Cooper two years ago), then general manager Andrew Berry has already shown a willingness to trade productive veterans,” Watkins wrote.

Moving on from Ward would be notable, as he has gone out of his way to express his loyalty and desire to stay after Garrett was traded. However, the 29-year-old did not attend any voluntary workouts, as his his right, but he also did not participate in practice at the final mandatory minicamp, though he was in attendance.

That could be viewed as a precaution in advance of a potential trade. It also could be seen as a contract maneuver after Ward restructured his deal this offseason.

It should be helpful to have Ward’s veteran presence in this period of transition for the Browns’ defense. Not only in Verse replacing Garrett, but first-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg is taking over for Jim Schwartz, under whom Ward made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons. After Monken was hired, Ward expressed his desire that Schwartz would remain on his staff.

If the Browns don’t see Ward or safety Grant Delpit as part of their long-term plan, they would be wise to get whatever they can for them before they potentially leave on their own.

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Former Browns WR Signs With Bears