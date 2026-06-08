Insider Believes Recent Brendan Sorsby Ruling Benefits Browns

The Cleveland Browns had a difficult decision taken off the table when quarterback prospect Brendan Sorsby was granted an injunction that will allow him to play college football this season. There was the potential that Sorsby would have entered the NFL supplemental draft instead, leaving the Browns and other teams around the league weighing their options.

Sorsby was facing a June 22 deadline to declare for that draft. The Browns then would have had to decide how much capital they wanted to spend to acquire the QB who was declared ineligible by the NCAA for betting on college sports.

Now, after spending time in rehab for a gambling addiction, Sorsby will take the field for his first season at Texas Tech after transferring from Cincinnati. The NCAA can appeal the decision, but a resolution is unlikely to come before the end of the college football season.

Insider Tony Grossi said he believes this recent Sorsby ruling benefits the Browns in multiple ways, specifically removing the risk that would come with making a bid in the supplemental draft.

“I think this is a good solution to this problem. One, it delays the Browns from having to make a very difficult decision on whether he’s worth risking a permanent ban in the NFL. And, everybody agrees that Sorsby will greatly benefit from another year of development at Texas Tech. It gives him time to prove whether he’s conquered his addiction problem. And fourthly, if he comes out of this season a clean, natural quarterback prospect, it enhances the draft,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi thinks Brendan Sorsby getting an injunction to play this season at Texas Tech is good news for the Browns 2027 QB pursuit? Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/msKeaNVjwr — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 8, 2026

In granting the temporary injunction, the judge agreed with Sorsby’s attorneys that the 22-year-old would have suffered a “probable, imminent and irreparable injury” if he had to sit out this season. However, he would have entered the NFL sooner than expected, as at least one team was likely to submit a bid that would cost them an equal-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Browns may have been contemplating that move, based on the current state of their quarterback position. It could have been a cheap way to acquire a first-round quarterback with a late-round pick.

Now, Sorsby will rejoin a talented 2027 class that is likely to include Arch Manning and Dante Moore, among several others. After trading away Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, the Browns have two first-round picks that could put them in position to land one of the top prospects.

Sorsby could rebuild his draft stock with an excellent season at Texas Tech, but he will also always carry the baggage attached to this scandal.

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