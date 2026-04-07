Analyst Believes Joel Bitonio Is Nearing A Big Decision

The Joel Bitonio saga has been one of the quieter but more significant storylines of the Browns’ offseason. The seven-time Pro Bowl guard has yet to announce whether he will return to play a 13th NFL season or walk away from the game entirely. Three months removed from the end of the 2025 season, the silence is starting to speak for itself.

Browns reporter Scott Petrak appeared on 92.3 The Fan and offered his read on where things stand with Bitonio’s decision and how much longer Cleveland is willing to wait.

“Three months after the season, I would think Joel would have announced something. I don’t think this is going to stretch out forever, but if it takes Joel another 2-4 weeks to make an announcement, I think the Browns are willing to accept that,” Petrak said.

"Three months after the season, I would think Joel (Bitonio) would have announced something. I don't think this is going to stretch out forever, but if it takes Joel another 2-4 weeks to make an announcement, I think the Browns are willing to accept that." ➡️ @ScottPetrak w/… pic.twitter.com/0siq0RcuIx — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 6, 2026

The Browns have been respectful of the process throughout, giving Bitonio as much space as he needs to make what is admittedly a significant life decision. But the NFL Draft is now just over two weeks away, and Cleveland needs to know whether it is entering that draft with Bitonio as a potential left guard option or whether the position is fully open.

Bitonio was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Nevada in 2014 and has never played for another team. He has started all 178 games of his career in Cleveland, earned seven Pro Bowl selections, and was named to two All-Pro teams. Last season he played all 17 games as one of the steadier veterans on an otherwise turbulent roster.

The Browns have already moved aggressively to rebuild the offensive line around his potential absence. They traded for Tytus Howard, signed Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins in free agency, and re-signed Teven Jenkins. If Bitonio announces his retirement, Cleveland has a starting five ready to go without him. If he decides to come back, the team would welcome him with open arms and find a spot.

General manager Andrew Berry made that clear at the NFL Owners Meetings when he said the door would always be open for a player who has given as much to the organization as Bitonio has.

One way or another, a decision appears to be coming soon.

NEXT:

One Browns Draft Decision Could Be Unpopular With Fans