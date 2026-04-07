One Browns Draft Decision Could Be Unpopular With Fans

The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, leaving teams around the league just a few weeks to figure out what they’re going to do when they’re on the clock. Some teams, including the Cleveland Browns, have more pressure than others, as they have more than one first-round pick.

A lot of the offseason conversation surrounding the Browns has been about their first selection, as it’s a top-10 pick at No. 6 overall. With so many positions of need, it’ll be a tough decision, at least on paper. Analyst Aaron Goldhammer doesn’t think it’s that difficult, and as he mentioned via ESPN Cleveland, if the Browns go with an unpopular position at No. 6, they’re going to hear about it from the fanbase.

“I think if Tate is there at No. 6 and the Browns decide to take an offensive lineman, I think it’s gonna be a tough sell to the people who buy the tickets,” Goldhammer said.

"I think if Tate is there at no. 6 and the Browns decide and the Browns decide to take an offensive lineman, I think it's gonna be a tough sell to the people who buy the tickets," – @HammerNation19. Would you be upset if the Browns passed on Tate for an OT at no. 6? pic.twitter.com/aC1SK0htAn — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 6, 2026

Goldhammer isn’t alone in this analysis of believing the Browns will pursue WR Carnell Tate if he’s available with the No. 6 overall pick. Tate is the consensus top wideout on the board, a player who’s said to make an immediate impact at the next level once drafted.

The Browns have a pressing need at the wide receiver position, considering that Jerry Jeudy has been their most viable option for the past two seasons.

This team needs at least one more playmaker alongside Jeudy to draw some coverage away, and Tate could be the type of player to draw the defense, even in his rookie season.

There are arguments to be made that the Browns should take an offensive tackle at No. 6 and further protect whoever their quarterback is going to be. As Goldhammer noted, this would be an unpopular selection for a fanbase that has been clamoring for some more explosive options in the passing game. Tate could certainly provide that, and if nothing else, make the offense more exciting to watch than it has been over the past several seasons.

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