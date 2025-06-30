Analyst Believes Kevin Stefanski Handpicked Rookie QB

The Cleveland Browns are set up for one of the strangest quarterback competitions in the NFL with four newcomers angling to replace Deshaun Watson, who is likely out for the 2025 season.

One analyst believes that one of these quarterbacks was handpicked by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

During a recent episode of “The Barbershop,” Garrett Bush stated that Dillon Gabriel was Stefanski’s specific choice to fix the QB dilemma as a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I think Kevin Stefanski picked Dillon Gabriel. There you go. Now, guess what? You’re at a standstill, so to speak, right? Now, all of a sudden, [general manager] Andrew Berry is banking on the fact that ‘We’re not going to be good next year. I’m trading these picks, and I’m gonna go get me Arch Manning. That’s my move. Then, Kevin Stefanski’s like, ‘I’m gonna go get my own quarterback and show what I could do with a quarterback,'” Bush said.

While the Browns’ analytics department reportedly contributed heavily to the Kenny Pickett trade, and the higher-ups wanted some draft capital to potentially go for Manning or another QB in the 2026 NFL Draft class, the Browns added rookies Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in this year’s draft and signed veteran Joe Flacco.

Gabriel has been under the radar in the quarterback battle, with Flacco or Pickett likely to start in Week 1, while Sanders is the most widely discussed fifth-round pick of all time.

Given how difficult the Browns’ first eight games look to be, it makes sense to start one of the veterans to begin the season, and it’s entirely possible all four quarterbacks could see playing time during the year.

Cleveland started four QBs last season and five in 2023, but this season it ideally would be for exploration and not necessity, so the front office can figure out if it needs to draft another quarterback in 2026.

As much attention as Sanders gets, don’t forget about Gabriel.

After all, he was the one drafted earlier and had more success in college.

