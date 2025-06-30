Dylan Sampson Could Play Big Role For Browns In 2025

The Cleveland Browns had the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL last season, and while the quarterbacks got most of the blame for that lack of production, the running game was one of the worst in the league and didn’t produce a 100-yard rusher in a single game.

Following that disappointing output, cornerstone running back Nick Chubb left as a free agent after averaging 3.3 yards per carry last season, and in his place are two exciting rookies.

The Browns selected running back Quinshon Judkins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and doubled up with Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

According to Mac Blank of Dawg Pound Daily, Sampson could play a big role despite being the second back taken.

“For a [5-foot-8] RB Dylan Sampson does not go down easy. With how many practice reps he has gotten in the slot in OTAs/mini camp, don’t be shocked when [he] beats out [Jerome] Ford for the 3rd down back,” Blank wrote on X.

Sampson profiles as more of a traditional every-down back than Judkins, though Judkins is bigger, so it will be interesting to see how the workload gets split.

Sampson won’t turn 21 until early in the 2025 season and last season he helped Tennessee reach the College Football Playoff by running for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Judkins likely will get the first crack at the starting role, but Sampson is so talented that he could easily make that a relatively even workload.

Sampson caught 20 passes for 143 yards last season, while Judkins caught 22 in each of his last two years at Ohio State with two receiving TDs each season.

The rookies will undoubtedly get plenty of touches, and it’s going to be a nice tandem for the Browns to have.

