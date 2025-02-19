Analyst Believes Myles Garrett Could Be Traded To NFC Contender

The Cleveland Browns don’t want to trade Myles Garrett.

Unfortunately for them, they might not have much of a choice.

We’ve seen players threaten to hold out and force their way off of teams, and things can get quite ugly here.

Also, it’s not like the team couldn’t use a couple of additional first-round picks and a chance to reboot.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Jason La Canfora predicted that he might be on his way to the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Talking on 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs, he believes that the Philadelphia Eagles will be interested in acquiring the former No. 1 pick:

“I think Myles Garrett is absolutely going to be traded and I believe the Philadelphia Eagles are as well positioned and as motivated as anyone to land him,” he said.

That would certainly be right down Howie Roseman’s alley.

The Eagles’ GM has made a name for himself with his uber-aggressive approach and making the most of other teams’ issues, and the Eagles have some wiggle room and assets to pull the trigger here.

Garrett wants to play for a Super Bowl contender, and it’s hard to think of a team in a better position to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy than the one that just did so.

The Eagles have a cheap and young defense, so they can afford to sign Garrett to the lucrative contract extension he deserves without having to give up any of their stars.

While the Browns may not want to accept Garrett’s departure, it would allow them to build a sustainable project for the future.

