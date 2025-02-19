Insider Warns Browns Fans About Wanting A QB In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to start from scratch next season.

Myles Garrett’s trade request opens the door for the team to acquire assets, get rid of aging veterans, and lower the payroll.

Most analysts and experts project the 2026 NFL Draft class to be quite rich, especially at the quarterback position.

That puts the Browns in a position to use this year’s draft to bolster all other spots on the roster and hope to get their franchise signal caller next year.

Nevertheless, as much as that makes sense on paper, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com believes it’s a risky approach:

“Many believe waiting to draft a quarterback next year is the best strategy, as the class is expected to be stronger, allowing for high-level talent to be acquired elsewhere this year — except there are no guarantees for next year. Projecting the talent pool has changed, with NIL and the transfer portal making it harder than ever to say for certain who will be available,” Labbe said.

That’s a valid point, and fans might not want the team to be bad for yet another season.

However, there are major concerns about this year’s rather underwhelming draft class.

Many experts and scouts believe there’s not that much of a talent gap between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders – QB1 and QB2 – and the rest of the pack.

Normally, that wouldn’t be much of an issue, but with the Browns in possession of the No. 2 pick and a big need at quarterback, it would be a shame to see them use that pick on a mid or bottom-tier starting quarterback.

Granted, there are no guarantees in the NFL Draft.

We’ve seen projected stars fail to live up to the hype, and other players outplay their draft stock and their peers.

The Browns have some big decisions to make, and most of their plans for the future might be tied to the Myles Garrett situation.

