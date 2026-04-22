Analyst Believes Myles Garrett Is Trolling Todd Monken

Earlier this week, fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers were happy to see Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns sitting courtside during the team’s playoff game versus the Toronto Raptors.

However, just a few days later, Garrett was not present at the start of the Browns’ voluntary minicamp, and that has some people talking and questioning his commitment to the team. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Aaron Goldhammer talked about Garrett’s lack of time with new head coach Todd Monken and his absence from minicamp.

Added up, these signs mean something, according to Goldhammer.

“Myles is trolling his new coach,” Goldhammer said.

"Myles is trolling his new coach," – @HammerNation19 on Myles Garrett not showing up to voluntary minicamp and not talking to Todd Monken yet. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/yRrOQ5DlKR — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 22, 2026

Some reports said that Garrett wanted former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to be the head coach. When he wasn’t selected, and Monken was, there were questions about how loyal Garrett would be to his new leader.

Now, months later, there are some people wondering how much longer Garrett will be in Cleveland and if he wants to cut ties with the team. Sure enough, there have been rumors about the Browns cutting ties with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Chris Oldach stressed his opinion that Garrett is simply a “hired gun” for the Browns. He will play well for them and could help their defense be one of the best in the league, but that doesn’t mean his heart is deeply loyal to the team. He is just doing his job.

Many Browns fans are comfortable with Garrett not being very close with his coach and even missing this minicamp, as long as he is ready to play when the new season kicks off in a few months. But they will want to see some level of dedication from him soon, or else there could be worries about how the rest of the year will go. If Garrett and Monken don’t develop a stable and healthy relationship, it could spell trouble for the Browns.

That may take some time; it might not happen overnight, but it needs to happen before 2026 begins.

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