Former NFL GM Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ About Myles Garrett’s Decision

The drama in Cleveland never seems to end as superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett has decided to sit out during the voluntary offseason program. The Browns gave Garrett a record-setting deal last year, but maybe that’s not enough to make Garrett happy.

It should be noted that attendance for these workouts isn’t mandatory. It’s never a good look when your superstar and the leader of your locker room doesn’t bother to show up after getting a hefty payday last season. Unsurprisingly, this decision has frustrated not only Browns fans but also irritated the media, including former NFL General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

When asked about it on Get Up, Tannenbaum expressed disappointment with Garrett’s decision.

“It’s capital “S,’ Something. Last year, they gave [Myles Garrett] a record-setting deal. He is their best player by far. You have a rookie head coach in Todd Monken, who is trying to establish a program. I’m disappointed that he’s not there because he could help set the tone of, ‘This is a new day. A new program. I am all in.’ He is sending a message by not being there,” Tannenbaum said.

"I'm putting up the @WindhorstESPN fingers." 🤣 —@bykevinclark on Myles Garrett's absence from the Browns' voluntary offseason program ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9fjxVeDaYV — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 10, 2026

This is certainly a head-scratching move by Garrett, which could lead to bigger problems down the road. Garrett doesn’t need the extra reps from the voluntary program, but not being there at all does send the message that he doesn’t care.

The Browns are unlikely to make a big deal about this as long as Garrett shows up when he’s required to. This stunt doesn’t show a good first impression with his new teammates and coaches.

They continued on Get Up by saying that the Browns could potentially trade Garrett. This seems highly unlikely.

For now, it’s nothing major, but overall, it’s not a good look for Garrett.

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