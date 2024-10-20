Analyst Believes One Browns Player’s Talent Is Being Wasted

The 1-5 Cleveland Browns face off against their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in what is essentially a must-win game to avoid the season going completely down the drain.

Despite losing five of their first six games, the Browns still have a handful of players who have lived up to expectations, one of whom a team analyst believes is being wasted on this current roster.

While speaking on a recent episode of “Dawg Check,” Spencer German said, “Myles Garrett is a certified freak, and that dude is just an incredibly talented player who is on this team and making plays for you that change the game,” adding that the unfortunate part of the situation is that the team is wasting his talent.

German questioned how some people can doubt the impact that Garrett has been making even though he has four sacks and two forced fumbles through six games.

The Browns’ defense has been mostly solid this season, but the offense has been so bad it puts a ton of pressure on the defense every week to hold its opponent under 20 points because anything more than that has been a death sentence.

Cleveland hasn’t scored more than 18 points in a game yet and patience is running thin with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, and if he can’t get the team over that threshold against a porous Bengals defense, the cries for his benching are only going to grow louder.

There’s no chance the Browns consider trading Garrett, but German claiming that his talent is currently being wasted is accurate, especially as he is fighting through injuries.

