Video Shows Nick Chubb On Field Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns have their star back.

After months of hard work and recovery from a gruesome knee injury, Nick Chubb will finally take the field again.

The former Georgia Bulldog was spotted stretching on the field ahead of the divisional clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, and barring a major turn of events, he’s going to be back out there today (via Mary Kay Cabot).

Chubb suffered a complex knee injury in Week 2 of last season in a clash vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers after being tackled near the goal line.

He was always a long shot to be ready for the start of the season, but he’s suffered no setbacks in his recovery and has reportedly looked quite sharp recently.

He started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, and some expected him to be out until Week 10 at the very least.

Needless to say, it might take a while before he’s able to shake off the rust and get back to his old self, and some are worried that he will never be the same player he was, given that this was his second major knee injury.

The Browns had Jerome Ford leading the way in his absence this season, but he struggled to establish himself on the field.

Their banged-up offensive line and Deshaun Watson’s struggles have made it difficult for the running game to be a factor.

That should be different with a superstar like Chubb out there, even if he’s not the same player from his pre-injury form right out of the gate.

