Analyst Believes One Person Will Be ‘Scapegoat’ For Browns’ Problems

The Cleveland Browns’ season has reached the point where frustration has boiled over for many, and when that happens, someone is usually left holding the blame. Expectations were higher than the results, and now the organization is staring down another offseason filled with difficult decisions.

When teams fall short like this, the focus almost always turns to the head coach, whether that blame is fully deserved or not. That is the situation the Browns currently find themselves in.

That reality was addressed recently on 92.3 The Fan, where Browns analyst Daryl Ruiter shared his offseason prediction regarding Kevin Stefanski.

Ruiter said he believes Stefanski will ultimately be fired and used as the scapegoat for a disappointing season.

“Right now, I think they’re gonna fire Kevin. I think they’re gonna scapegoat him. I can’t defend the indefensible. He’s had some really bad coaching moments, but at the same time, I feel for the guy,” Ruiter said.

Stefanski has not been perfect and has had plenty of head-scratching decisions this year. From inconsistent offensive performances and moments where the team looked unprepared, we have seen a little bit of everything. Those things matter. But it is also fair to acknowledge the environment he has been working in.

Stefanski has dealt with constant instability at quarterback, injuries across the roster, and an offense that has rarely had continuity. That is not an excuse for anything, but it does add context. Coaches around the league have been fired for less, but many have also been given far better circumstances.

The idea of Stefanski being scapegoated should not surprise anyone. When seasons unravel like this, ownership often looks for the quickest fix possible. Firing the head coach sends a message. It creates the illusion of accountability. It gives fans something tangible to point to. Whether it actually fixes the underlying problems is another question entirely.

Fans have every right to be frustrated. The Browns were supposed to be further along than this. The roster has holes, the offense has lacked identity, and the never-ending quarterback carousel still appears to be turning.

If the Browns decide to move on, it will likely be because they believe change is necessary, not because Stefanski alone caused this season to derail. Scapegoats are easy to find. Real solutions are not.

Ruiter’s prediction may ultimately prove correct. Stefanski could be the fall guy. But if that happens, the Browns better be sure they are fixing the right problem and not just satisfying the urge to make a move. Otherwise, this cycle will continue, just with a different name on the sideline.

