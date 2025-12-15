Former Browns Player Calls Out Kevin Stefanski For ‘Embarrassing’ Performance

The Cleveland Browns entered their Week 15 matchup with the Chicago Bears with their heads high. Shedeur Sanders was coming off an impressive individual performance against the Tennessee Titans.

Even though they lost that game, fans were excited to see what Sanders could do against one of the better defenses in the NFC. While there were high hopes for the Browns heading into this one, the result was rather forgettable.

Sanders was nowhere near as electric as he was against the Titans, and the Browns were unable to get anything going as a cohesive unit. With this performance in mind, many fans and analysts expressed their frustration with the Browns, often coming to the same conclusion about the main culprit for their shortcomings.

As former Browns player T.J. Ward noted on X, Ben Johnson and the rest of the Bears’ coaching staff looked to be more prepared for the matchup than Kevin Stefanski and his team.

“Ben Johnson and his staff is light years ahead of the Stefanski and crew. It’s embarrassing,” Ward said.

Ben Johnson and his staff is light years ahead of the Stefanski and crew. It’s embarrassing — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) December 14, 2025

Johnson has gotten a lot of props for what he’s been able to achieve with the Bears this season, but the result of this game seemed to fall more on Stefanski’s shoulders than anything else. There have been reports indicating that Sanders had the wrong plays on his wrist throughout the game, which is also a sign that he and Stefanski weren’t on the same page.

Something has to change for this Browns squad in 2026, and if fans and analysts have anything to do with it, Stefanski will be one of the first things the team changes over the next few months.

NEXT:

Deion Sanders Sends Message After Browns Loss On Sunday