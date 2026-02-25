Todd Monken Reveals How He Will Handle QB Situation

A new head coach in the NFL often means a new quarterback as well, but given the constraints of their current salary cap situation, it’s unclear if the Cleveland Browns will be able to bring in somebody new. Rumors are swirling, but if nothing happens, the Browns still have a full QB room with Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel.

Head coach Todd Monken has been noncommittal about who his starter will be in Week 1 when next season begins, but Sanders would appear to be the leader in the clubhouse. Even though he hasn’t picked a starter, he has had plenty of nice things to say about his QB room and recently revealed more info on how he’ll handle the situation.

Cleveland.com’s Ashley Bastock recently shared a clip of Monken speaking at the NFL Combine and he gave some insight into how this QB situation might flesh out. He said that fans should expect an open competition.

“It’s an open competition. I don’t know why it wouldn’t be an open competition. I don’t think there’s enough on film over the last couple of years one way or the other to say whether we have a starting quarterback yet, whether internally or externally,” Monken said.

#Browns HC Todd Monken on the “open competition” at quarterback. pic.twitter.com/kPrQbRuxhw — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) February 25, 2026

It’s interesting he threw in the “externally” comment at the end, which will certainly add fuel to the fire to keep the rumor mill churning. Even though the team is in a difficult cap situation, many are intrigued by the idea of signing Malik Willis or Kirk Cousins. There is also the possibility of the team taking another rookie QB in the draft, perhaps even Ty Simpson with the 24th pick, but those are conversations for another day.

For a team that just won eight games over the course of two years, it would be irresponsible for Monken to say anything other than what he said here. It’s obvious the quarterback situation still has a lot of variables to it, and the answers may not even reveal themselves in 2026, but Monken is here to see it through and is committed to getting this never-ending problem figured out.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Makes His Stance Clear About Dillon Gabriel