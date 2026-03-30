Browns GM Speaks Out About Ty Simpson Draft Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have yet to announce their starting quarterback for the 2026 NFL season. New head coach Todd Monken is keeping things close to the vest, and with Shedeur Sanders having some ups and downs during his rookie year, it’s anyone’s best guess as to who the team will roll with.

Some have suggested that it’s a two-horse race between Sanders and Deshaun Watson for the starting role, while others believe the Browns could make a move in the draft or free agency to add another name to the mix. One name that’s been brought up is Ty Simpson, a quarterback prospect who could go in the first or second round, depending on what mock you look at.

Simpson was slated to be a guaranteed first-round pick heading into the 2025 collegiate season, but he didn’t exactly inspire the kind of confidence that you might expect from a bona fide first-round pick. If he falls, he could be a good candidate for a team like the Browns, getting a relatively inexpensive prospect to compete with who’s already on the roster.

Analyst Mary Kay Cabot noted this in a recent post, giving insight into what GM Andrew Berry is thinking about this situation.

“#Browns GM Andrew Berry reiterates that the team could add another young QB. He said #Alabama QB Ty Simpson has a “bright future” in the league but wouldn’t say how interested,” Cabot posted on X.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry reiterates that the team could add another young QB. He said #Alabama QB Ty Simpson has a “bright future” in the league but wouldn’t say how interested. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 29, 2026

As Berry indicated, the Browns might not be done adding to their QB room. He’s seemingly high on Simpson as a prospect, though, as Cabot pointed out, he isn’t saying how much he likes him, or how high he’s willing to draft him.

It’s not out of the question for the Browns to pursue a quarterback with their No. 24 overall pick or a second-round selection, but it remains to be seen how they’ll move forward. This team has a lot of positions of need outside of quarterback, and if they think they can get better value elsewhere, they might need to move on from Simpson, even if Berry is high on him.

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