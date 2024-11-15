Analyst Believes There Shouldn’t Be A Conversation About Browns’ QB

Jameis Winston’s return to New Orleans this week carries an extra layer of intrigue.

The current Browns quarterback, who donned the Saints’ black and gold from 2020 to 2023, left behind a complex legacy – beloved by teammates and fans but often at odds with recently dismissed head coach Dennis Allen.

Now, as he prepares for his third start in Cleveland following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury, Winston finds himself at another pivotal moment in his roller-coaster career.

The Browns’ quarterback situation has sparked intense debate since the start of the season, but NFL analyst Jonathan Peterlin’s stance on “92.3 The Fan Cleveland” leaves little room for argument.

“It’s not like I’m thinking he’s going to be the greatest quarterback ever, but, at least I go into a game thinking you can beat the Saints with Jameis. And you can’t beat them with DTR,” Peterlin asserted, dismissing suggestions of turning to younger alternatives.

As Cleveland heads into Week 11, Winston’s homecoming stands out as a compelling game, particularly given both teams’ underwhelming seasons.

The Browns’ Week 9 loss reignited discussions about whether second-year quarterbacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Bailey Zappe should take the reins.

Peterlin, however, doubled down on his support for Winston, stating:

“I’m not looking for hope, It’s just that with DTR and Bailey (Zappe), the game is shot before you even start.”

Winston’s recent performances perfectly encapsulate his NFL journey.

In Week 8, he reminded everyone of his potential against the Baltimore Ravens, delivering a masterful performance with 334 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, crowned by a clutch game-winning drive in the final minute of a 29-24 victory.

Yet just a week later against the Los Angeles Chargers, familiar demons resurfaced.

While he managed 235 yards and a touchdown, three interceptions and six sacks marred an otherwise decent outing in a 27-10 defeat, highlighting the inconsistency that has defined his career.

This return to the Superdome isn’t just another game on the schedule – it’s a chance for Winston to prove himself against his former team while potentially steering the Browns’ season back on course.

