Brian Baldinger Rips Browns For Underutilizing 1 Player

The Cleveland Browns have been horrid on offense this year, producing the second-worst total offensive yards and fourth-fewest point totals through the midpoint of the season.

Cleveland attempted to address the situation before the regular season, adding wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to their roster via trade while bringing in a pass-friendly offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey.

Neither move has produced the desired results, however.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger believes one of Cleveland’s best weapons is already on the roster, however.

On the “Afternoon Drive,” Baldinger explained that the Browns have one of the best tight ends in the business in David Njoku.

The X account 92.3 The Fan shared a video where Baldinger ripped Cleveland for underutilizing the tight end.

“There’s a million ways, man or zone, that you can get the tight end the ball, and they just seem oblivious to that,” Baldinger said.

The analyst stopped short of comparing him to Travis Kelce, but he used the Kansas City Chiefs’ star as an example of how Cleveland can better use the talented tight end.

Baldinger said that Kelce has been targeted 40 over his team’s last three games, a figure that Njoku may only see over the remaining eight games this season.

The analyst also praised Njoku for coming to life last season under former quarterback Joe Flacco when the tight end finished among the team’s leaders with 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns.

Njoku earned his first Pro Bowl berth for his efforts in 2023.

The Browns will have a chance to increase Njoku’s targets on Sunday when the team faces the New Orleans Saints.

