Insider Reveals When He Knew Carson Schwesinger Was Special

To have a heralded rookie class, a team has to hit on more than just its first-round selection. The Cleveland Browns went well beyond that in the 2025 NFL Draft, when each of their seven picks contributed to the team in some way.

That success was most clearly personified by linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who was the first pick in the second round, at No. 33 overall. The UCLA product went on to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, threatening the first-year record for tackles in the process.

Insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic recently revealed when he knew Schwesinger was special, and it was before he had even played in an NFL game.

“There was a play last year in training camp where they were down in the red zone, were [Joe] Flacco did what a veteran quarterback does. He looked everybody off and went back to the left. And the only guy in the stadium other than the intended receiver that knew it was coming that way was Schwesinger. He went over and missed it by a fingertip. About three days later, different quarterback, same exact play, and guess where the ball ended up. In the other end zone, I thought, ‘Oh my goodness,'” Jackson said.

When did @AkronJackson know Carson Schwesinger was going to be special? 👀🏈 Zac shares the moment that convinced him the #Browns rookie linebacker was different. 🔥https://t.co/2hAT4y6Ncb pic.twitter.com/dbJ9ErNIUZ — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 30, 2026

It was a perfect example of the instincts Schwesinger brings to the game, which allow him to overcome some perceived physical limitations that caused him to fall into the second round in the first place. Despite an outstanding final college season, when he had 136 combined tackles, including 90 solo, in just 12 games, he was not deemed worthy of a first-round pick as an off-ball linebacker.

The Browns may be eternally grateful for that. Schwesinger made 156 combined tackles as a rookie, missing the season finale with a leg injury and falling short of the record of 174 set by Patrick Willis of the San Francisco 49ers in 2007. Schwesinger also had 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and nine QB hits, and he received 40 of the 50 first-place votes for Rookie of the Year.

The 23-year-old looks ready to pick up right where he left off, based on his performances in minicamps and OTAs this spring. With Myles Garrett traded to the Los Angeles Rams, Schwesinger has a very good chance to become the face of the Browns’ vaunted defense, along with newcomer Jared Verse.

Schwesinger also has a very good chance to break the record for most tackles in a player’s first two seasons, needing 165 to surpass Luke Kuechly, who had 320 in his first two years with the Carolina Panthers.

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Analyst Names A Browns Rookie As A Major Award Sleeper