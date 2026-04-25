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Browns Draft Alabama LB Justin Jefferson

Mike Battaglino
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Browns Draft Alabama LB Justin Jefferson
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

With one of the most highly ranked defenses in the NFL, and one of the worst offenses, it should come as no surprise that the Cleveland Browns were focused on addressing one particular side of the ball in the 2026 NFL Draft. Of their first six picks, five were offensive players.

The only one who wasn’t was Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who was taken in the second round at No. 58 overall after the Browns traded up to select him. Now, in the fifth round, Cleveland has taken its second defensive player.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are selecting Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson at No. 149 overall.

“Browns draft LB Justin Jefferson from Alabama at No. 149 after trading 148 to the Seahawks,” Cabot wrote on X.

Interestingly, Jefferson is the second Alabama player the Browns have added in the fifth round, after taking center Parker Brailsford at No. 146 overall. The Browns also hold the No. 170 overall selection in the round, which is extended by a long line of compensatory selections.

At 6-foot, 223 pounds, Jefferson may be better suited to safety or some type of hybrid position in the NFL, perhaps while contributing on special teams. He was Alabama’s second-leading tackler last season, but he may struggle to deal with the offensive linemen in the league as a true linebacker.

This offseason, the Browns signed free agent linebacker Quincy Williams, who was an All-Pro with the New York Jets. He will look to replace Devin Bush Jr., who left Cleveland this offseason to sign with the Dallas Cowboys. The unit is led by reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, who was a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This year, on offense, the Browns selected tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9, wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston at No. 24 and No. 39, respectively, tackle Austin Barber at No. 86, and Brailsford. Hopefully, it will compare favorably to the rookie class from last year, which included running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns are building a strong foundation for the future, and Jefferson could become a contributing part of that.

NEXT:  Browns Announce Trade With Seahawks For Future Draft Pick
Mike Battaglino
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Browns Nation Staff
Mike Battaglino
Contributor at Browns Nation
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NFL and MLB for almost three decades.

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