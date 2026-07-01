Analyst Names A Browns Rookie As A Major Award Sleeper

KC Concepcion has been somewhat overshadowed by fellow rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston in their early days as Cleveland Browns teammates. Even though Concepcion was taken in the first round, at No. 24 overall, 15 picks ahead of Boston in the second round at No. 39, the latter choice was universally seen as the standout player in minicamps and OTAs.

But as training camp gets closer, that perception is starting to change. That could be because Concepcion is seen as having a bigger potential role in the Browns’ offense based on his versatility, which will become more apparent as practices get more intense and preseason games begin.

With that in mind, NFL.com has named Concepcion as a long-shot pick for a major NFL award, with a chance to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“The dazzling pass catcher could become a prominent playmaker for the Browns as a first-year starter. With Concepcion also offering big-play ability as a punt returner, the Browns’ plans to put the ball in his hands via traditional and unconventional methods (fly sweeps, reverses and gadgets) should give him plenty of chances to post numbers that put him in the conversation as a top OROY candidate,” Bucky Brooks wrote.

That prediction aligns with an observation made by Cleveland.com insider Mary Kay Cabot, who named Concepcion as the player likely to be the Browns’ best rookie this season. He has plenty of competition from a 10-player class that includes first-round left tackle Spencer Fano and second-round safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

Concepcion has been favorably compared to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, who had great success when Todd Monken was his offensive coordinator for his first three NFL seasons. As the No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Flowers had 77 receptions for 858 yards and five touchdowns in his first year and finished sixth in the voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year, behind quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans in a talented race that included Puka Nacua, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson.

This year, in addition to Boston, Concepcion will be competing with fellow rookies Fernando Mendoza of the Las Vegas Raiders, Jeremiyah Love of the Arizona Cardinals, Carnell Tate of the Tennessee Titans, and Jordyn Tyson of the New Orleans Saints. According to odds posted by FanDuel Sportsbook, Concepcion is 30-1 to win the award, and Boston has 35-1 odds.

So, the battle to be the best rookie wide receiver on the Browns could turn out to be just as compelling as the competition for the actual NFL Rookie of the Year award.

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