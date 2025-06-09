Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, June 9, 2025
Analyst Blasts Browns For Letting Nick Chubb Leave

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have officially parted ways with Nick Chubb.

They never attempted to keep him around this offseason, but there was still some sort of hope that he could find his way back to Northeast Ohio.

But now that he’s reportedly set to sign a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, that’s no longer going to be the case.

Notably, that’s why NFL analyst Earl ‘Da Pearl’ Mauldin took to X to put the Browns on blast over this decision:

“I feel like Nick Chubb should be the exception to the rule. I also know that’s emotional and the NFL is a business. IDGAF about that tho. I never in a million years thought I would see Chubb suit up in another team’s colors. That’s BS for real I’m salty about this one,.” Mauldin posted on X.

He’s got a fair point there.

As much as this is a business first and foremost, it’s hard to believe that they couldn’t have a use for a player of Chubb’s caliber.

Even if he didn’t contribute on the field as much, he was still a beloved and respected figure in that locker room.

Chubb had earned the benefit of the doubt, and while expecting him to return to his old form might be nothing but wishful thinking, the Browns could’ve and probably should’ve given him a chance to do so.

They could’ve signed him to an incentives-based contract to give him a chance to make his money.

The writing was on the wall when the Browns took two running backs, Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, in the NFL Draft.

Then, when Jerome Ford took a pay cut to stay with the team, it became all the more evident.

Now, it seems like the only chance we’ll get to watch Chubb play for the Browns again is through an injury-induced trade or after this season.

Browns Nation