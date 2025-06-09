Browns Nation

Monday, June 9, 2025
Hanford Dixon Says He ‘Can’t Wait To Watch’ 1 Browns Rookie

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Hanford Dixon Says He ‘Can’t Wait To Watch’ 1 Browns Rookie
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns took a special young man in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mason Graham is so physically imposing and talented that he made countless teams overlook his position and focus entirely on his potential.

That’s why not many people complained when the Browns drafted him as high as No. 5.

With that in mind, and with the regular season just around the corner, team legend Hanford Dixon gushed about his tape and his potential.

In the latest edition of his show, Dixon admitted that he couldn’t wait to watch Graham take the field:

“I was watching some of the film, some of the tape they put out there on [Mason Graham]. He’s a lot bigger than I thought he was. Watching him, arm over, and doing some of these moves, I can’t wait to watch him,” Dixon said.

More often than not, teams wouldn’t even consider taking a defensive tackle with a top-five selection, but Graham was even a projected top-two pick at one point.

He had to power his way through double- and triple-teams in college, but he was still a shutdown defender.

Now, with Myles Garrett by his side, opposing defenses simply won’t be able to afford sending two offensive linemen to contain him, and he should get plenty of wide-open lanes to get to the quarterback.

On top of that, he’s much more than just physical power and strength.

He also showcases impressive technique and footwork.

Of course, he’s not the flashy pick that Travis Hunter would’ve been, and chances are his numbers won’t match his actual impact on the field.

Still, football games are won and lost in the trenches, and the Browns just got an absolute bulldozer of a player.

Browns Nation