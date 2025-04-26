Analyst Calls Browns ‘Laughing Stock Of The NFL’ After Draft Move

The Cleveland Browns shocked the world on Day 1 and Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

First, they traded down from No. 2, which was justifiable because of the big haul they got in return.

Then, they turned some fans’ smiles upside down with their third-round selection.

Most scouts and experts had left-handed QB Dillon Gabriel as a fifth-round selection, and it was surprising to see the Browns take him at No. 94.

That’s why sports analyst Garrett Bush didn’t mince his words when talking about GM Andrew Berry.

Shortly after the pick was made, he took to social media to call out the general manager for passing on Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, Tyler Shough, and Jaxson Dart multiple times before taking Gabriel:

“Andrew Berry is not qualified to pick the QB next year. He passed on Shedeur 8 times, passed on Milroe multiple times, passed on Shough and Dart just to take Dillon Gabriel who is 5’10 Left Handed Qb with a subpar arm! We are the laughing stock of the NFL!” he wrote.

Truth be told, this pick is hard to explain.

It’s not that Gabriel isn’t an NFL-worthy player or that he cannot play; this isn’t a shot at him by any means.

Nevertheless, 5-foot-11 quarterbacks haven’t necessarily fared well in the league, and he spent six years in college for a reason.

Also, building an offensive line to protect a lefty quarterback is a whole different equation.

Gabriel is projected to be a backup at the next level.

It’s okay to take a backup quarterback in the NFL Draft.

However, it just feels like the Browns took him at least one round early, and there were other needs to address.

This has still been a positive event for the team, but given how things have fared for them at quarterback, it’s easy to understand Bush’s frustration with the decision-making and evaluation process.

