Browns GM Breaks Silence About Passing On Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns entered the NFL Draft with glaring quarterback needs, yet Colorado star Shedeur Sanders wasn’t part of their final solution.

With five picks in the opening three rounds, the team waited until the 94th to address the position, opting for Oregon’s battle-tested Dillon Gabriel instead.

Sanders, previously touted as a potential top overall pick, experienced one of the draft’s most stunning falls.

His slide through multiple rounds became the event’s most talked-about storyline, leaving many wondering about Cleveland’s decision-making process.

Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, recently shed light on the situation.

“The time that we spent with Shedeur and what he’s done throughout his college career, it’s impressive. He is an impressive young man. He’s a really good QB. Sometimes, fit comes into play. I would also say this: there are four more rounds in the draft. And then maybe lastly is, it’s less about where you get picked and what you do after you get picked. That’s the most important thing,” Berry explained, according to Daryl Ruiter. “He has a ton of resolve and I think he’s going to find himself in a really good spot.”

Here’s the full video of #Browns EVP of football ops and GM Andrew Berry’s response to passing on Shedeur Sanders along with the rest of the NFL through 2 days of the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/hxelbYKhAD — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 26, 2025

The Cleveland Browns certainly did their homework on Sanders.

They sent a big group to Colorado’s pro day, arranged a private workout session, and even treated Sanders and teammate Travis Hunter to dinner before the draft kicked off.

With the No. 2 pick initially in their possession, many draft analysts projected Cleveland would select Hunter.

Instead, they executed a surprise trade down to the fifth spot, securing an impressive package of draft capital.

While Sanders continues his wait, five other quarterbacks have already found NFL homes – Cam Ward landed with the Tennessee Titans, Jaxson Dart joined the New York Giants, Tyler Shough headed to the New Orleans Saints, and Jalen Milroe was selected by the Seattle Seahawks.

