Analyst Calls Browns The ‘Worst Organization In Professional Sports’

The Cleveland Browns can’t seem to stay out of the news.

While there has been a lot of positive discourse surrounding the team regarding their No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns have had their share of negativity lately, with news of Myles Garrett requesting a trade and the fact that Nick Chubb could be on the move.

Both players have been impactful on the team’s culture and chemistry over the past several years, and it is difficult for many fans to imagine the Browns without them.

With that in mind, analyst and fan Adam Gerstenhaber appeared on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” not holding back his thoughts on the team’s decision-making over the past few months and years.

“The Browns have once again solidified that they are the worst organization in professional sports,” Gerstenhaber said.

"The #Browns have once again solidified that they are the worst organization in professional sports."@adamthebull did not hold back after the latest news on Nick Chubb https://t.co/064e5yiK2b pic.twitter.com/XPbhoPOrrU — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) March 5, 2025

Gerstenhaber believes that it would be a mistake to let Chubb go, especially since he isn’t expected to be up for a large contract.

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the heels of giving Saquon Barkley a massive contract, the largest for a running back in league history, which could inflate the running back market, but Gerstenhaber still thinks they should give him a shot.

After all, Chubb knows a thing or two about this organization and how they operate and could be a mentor to upcoming players if nothing else.

If he can get back to his pre-injury levels of on-field production, re-signing him could be of value, something the Browns could use if they sign other marquee free agents and draft a rookie with their first-round pick.

NEXT:

Browns Are Hosting Top QB Prospect For Visit On Thursday