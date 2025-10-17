Analyst Calls For Browns Assistant Coach To Be Fired

A team needs to be good in all three facets of the game to find success in the NFL.

So far, the Cleveland Browns have been one of the best defensive teams in the game.

Their offense, however, has been the opposite.

In addition, not much has been said about how bad their special teams have been as well.

With that in mind, analyst Chris McNeil urged the team to part ways with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

“What are you doing out there? I don’t see a competent unit at all,” McNeil said.

While McNeil acknowledged that the kicking game has been better with Andre Szmyt, the Browns’ special teams are giving up big returns, constantly getting flagged, and costing the team.

Because Cleveland is struggling on offense, it can’t afford to give up yards or big plays.

As good as the defense is, allowing the opposition to get good field position doesn’t help, and the same goes when the Browns go backward after getting penalized during their kick returns.

They kept veteran DeAndre Carter to be the main returner, and he wasn’t good at all before suffering a knee injury.

Overall, the unit has been a notable liability for a team that can’t afford one.

Ventrone was supposed to be the guru to take the unit to the next level, but so far, it seems like it has gone in the wrong direction.

