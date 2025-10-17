Browns Legend Is Not Happy With Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns may need to shake things up on offense.

However, head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t about to give up play-calling duties.

That’s why Hanford Dixon has finally had enough.

The Browns legend was upset by the fact that Quinshon Judkins received so few carries in the Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Kevin Stefanski is calling the plays. Plays ain’t working. For you to have Quinshon touch the ball only 12 times the whole game? That’s insane. We don’t even attempt a big play down the field. Something’s wrong with that offense,” Dixon said.

Judkins has arguably been the Browns’ best offensive player this season.

The Steelers rank in the middle of the pack in run defense, and it’s not like the game was out of reach, so there was no reason not to get the young running back more involved.

If anything, it would’ve taken some pressure off quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and the rookie wouldn’t have had to attempt 52 passes.

Judkins is a special talent, and he needs to be involved early and often.

Stefanski’s play-calling has been predictable, conservative, and flat-out boring this season.

His desperation to avoid turnovers has turned the Browns into one of the easiest teams to defend, and with little talent at quarterback and wide receiver, that’s not a recipe for success.

The Browns do have a chance at redemption in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

However, failing to defeat one of the worst teams in the league at home could be a setback that Stefanski won’t be able to overcome.

