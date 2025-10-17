Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Legend Is Not Happy With Kevin Stefanski

Browns Legend Is Not Happy With Kevin Stefanski

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Legend Is Not Happy With Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may need to shake things up on offense.

However, head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t about to give up play-calling duties.

That’s why Hanford Dixon has finally had enough.

The Browns legend was upset by the fact that Quinshon Judkins received so few carries in the Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Judkins has arguably been the Browns’ best offensive player this season.

The Steelers rank in the middle of the pack in run defense, and it’s not like the game was out of reach, so there was no reason not to get the young running back more involved.

If anything, it would’ve taken some pressure off quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and the rookie wouldn’t have had to attempt 52 passes.

Judkins is a special talent, and he needs to be involved early and often.

Stefanski’s play-calling has been predictable, conservative, and flat-out boring this season.

His desperation to avoid turnovers has turned the Browns into one of the easiest teams to defend, and with little talent at quarterback and wide receiver, that’s not a recipe for success.

The Browns do have a chance at redemption in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

However, failing to defeat one of the worst teams in the league at home could be a setback that Stefanski won’t be able to overcome.

NEXT:  Analyst Names 4 QB Prospects That Should Interest Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation