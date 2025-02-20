Analyst Calls For Browns Coach To Be Held Accountable

It’s no secret that things haven’t been going great for the Cleveland Browns in recent seasons.

This team has dealt with a lot of issues, internally and externally, which has resulted in lackluster on-field performances.

Whether it’s due to their carousel of a quarterback situation, injuries, or a general lack of team identity, the Browns haven’t found that formula to turn into a consistent, winning team.

With that being said, fans are starting to wonder what the main problem is with the Browns, and who’s truly to blame for the team’s inadequacies.

Some people are quick to blame Deshaun Watson, others the front office, but analyst Garrett Bush addressed the elephant in the room in a recent post on X: Why isn’t Kevin Stefanski put under more of a microscope?

You can see a pattern developing Anytime there is a problem Stefanski seems to come out smelling like roses. Van Pelt & Dorsey fired. When are people going to do some critical thinking and ask the million dollar question why Stefanski never accountable never for anything? #Browns — Garrett Bush (@Gbush91) February 19, 2025

Stefanski is entering his sixth season as the Browns’ coach, and it doesn’t seem like he’s been a candidate to get cut despite the team’s lack of success.

They’ve only had a winning record twice during his tenure, which has been a point of frustration for fans and analysts.

Teams around the league are quick to fire their head coaches, but the Browns have been more than willing to give Stefanski chances, hoping more time will result in more opportunities to bring this team back on the right track.

Time hasn’t been the answer for the Browns thus far, but perhaps Stefanski is nearing a breakthrough with this team that will result in positive results in the 2025 campaign.

