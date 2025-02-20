Former Player Reveals Interesting Trade Rumor About Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns fans came into the offseason knowing the team could have a busy offseason.

After another year that ended sooner than expected, the Browns are slated to make several moves over the next few months, moves that could change this team for the better for the foreseeable future.

One thing that was not expected, however, was Myles Garrett’s trade request, which could throw a wrinkle in the team’s plans for their defense moving forward.

Garrett has been among the best defenders in the league since he was drafted, but he’s fed up with the status quo from the Browns and hopes to make an impact on a different roster.

Several teams have been named as optimal destinations, but the buzz surrounding the Washington Commanders is heating up, and Chris Canty added to the rumor fuel in a recent segment of Unsportsmanlike Radio.

“Now that there’s the potential for Myles Garrett to be had, I suspect the Washington Commanders are going to make the Cleveland Browns an offer they can’t refuse,” Canty said.

Canty believes that the Commanders, a team that was one way away from the Super Bowl last year, is willing to push all of their chips to the middle of the table and pay top dollar for Garrett.

The Browns might not want to trade away their star, but if trade compensation is as large of a ransom as Canty indicated, this deal could help propel them into the future with multiple new players and draft picks.

