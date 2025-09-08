Analyst Calls For Browns To Cut Player In Wild Rant

The Cleveland Browns played shutdown defense.

They also ran a more efficient offense than the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the end, they lost 17-16.

Unfortunately, it all came down to two avoidable interceptions, none of which were on the quarterback, and two missed kicks.

With that in mind, sports analyst Ken Carman urged the Browns to cut ties with Andre Szmyt right away.

While his co-host on 92.3 The Fan, Anthony Lima, wants to give Szmyt another chance, Carman didn’t want to hear anything about it.

“Just hit that kick, for crying out loud. If you don’t hit the kick, then find somebody else who did. I’ll keep trying kickers… find a different one. It’s not ridiculous, that’s just the business that they’re in. That’s what makes the position so difficult.” Carman said.

Truth be told, it’s hard to blame him, all things considered.

The Browns have been through this way too many times with kickers in recent history, so it’s easy to understand why someone would rather just pull the plug on one at the first sign of struggle.

This team can’t afford to keep allowing its kicker to be the difference in a game.

Szmyt might turn out to be a great kicker, but the Browns don’t have time to wait to find that out.

Long gone are the days when 30-yard field goals and PATs were automatic.

Something has changed at the position, and it now seems like the kicker is more likely to hit a 59-yarder than a routine kick.

Whatever the case, this team can’t afford any more mistakes at the position.

