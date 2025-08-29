Analyst Calls For Browns To Make Surprising Shedeur Sanders Move

The Cleveland Browns have finalized their quarterback depth chart for the season opener.

Veteran Joe Flacco will start, with rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel serving as his backup. Fifth-round selection Shedeur Sanders sits as the emergency option.

Not everyone agrees with how the Browns handled the evaluation process.

ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Rizzo recently voiced concerns about whether Sanders received a fair opportunity during camp.

“If you’re not going to give Shedeur a chance, then let him go. Are they just keeping him around for SportsCenter highlights, Stephen A.’s show, and jersey sales, or are they actually going to give this kid a chance to play?” Rizzo said.

"Somebody in that building does not think Shedeur is doing what he should be doing…. but if you're not going to give Shedeur a chance, LET HIM GO," – @TheRealTRizzo just wants to see Shedeur Sanders get a chance. pic.twitter.com/HHMpVtEthY — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 28, 2025

Sanders has brought unprecedented attention to Cleveland since arriving. National podcasts and NFL shows have focused heavily on the Browns to track where Sanders lands on the depth chart.

Many analysts discussing Cleveland’s quarterback room express curiosity about what Sanders could accomplish with proper protection from the offensive line.

The rookie has accepted his current position without publicly questioning the front office.

Sanders understands he faces a learning curve and must work his way up the roster through preparation and practice performance.

Still, opportunities could emerge as the season progresses. Injuries or poor performance from the quarterbacks ahead of him might open doors for Sanders to prove he deserved more consideration from the start.

The Browns generated significant buzz by drafting Sanders despite having veteran options already in place.

Whether that attention translates into meaningful playing time remains the biggest question surrounding Cleveland’s quarterback situation.

NEXT:

Dillon Gabriel Sends 3-Word Message About His New Role