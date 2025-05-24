Analyst Calls For Browns To Name Surprising QB As The Starter

The Cleveland Browns have four healthy quarterbacks on their roster right now.

That’s usually one – and sometimes even two – more than most teams.

Clearly, someone has to be the odd man out, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see the team part ways with one of them at some point.

Needless to say, they’re more likely to hold onto Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, since they’re both rookies.

But even if they also keep Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, NFL analyst Matt Fontana firmly believes they should go with a first-year signal-caller in Week 1.

In the latest edition of his show, Fontana made a case for the Browns to start Gabriel right out of the gate.

“I was not in when they drafted you, man. I had a lot of questions, and I still do. But I want him to start Week One for the Browns,” Fontana said.

Under normal circumstances, perhaps this would be the most logical decision.

He was their first quarterback off the board in the draft, and they clearly liked him enough to take him as early as No. 94, even though he was projected to be available much later.

If they firmly believe he can run their offense at a high level, there’s no reason not to give him that opportunity.

Granted, the rest of the world might not feel the same way, but they’re not out there in practice and the film room with Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff.

Not many fans or analysts are high on Gabriel, and it’s understandable.

Then again, if there’s even the slightest chance that he will turn out to be their guy, the team needs to put him in a position to prove so, and there’s no point in wasting any more time.

