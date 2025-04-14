Analyst Calls For Browns To Solve Positional Need With No. 2 Pick

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially less than a week away, an event that fans have been looking forward to for months.

The draft represents hope and a future for teams around the NFL, especially teams in the top 10 to 15 picks that could use an infusion of elite talent.

First-round picks don’t always turn out to be slam dunks in the NFL, which is why teams need to be sure to vet any potential options heading into the draft.

The Cleveland Browns are an example of a team that’s banking on their first-round pick to pan out, but the jury is still out on what position and what player they are going to pursue.

Some believe they’re targeting edge-rusher Abdul Carter, others are all-in on wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, while others still believe the team will go after a quarterback.

Analyst Nick Pedone believes the team needs to solve its positional need and draft Shedeur Sanders, which he mentioned in a recent appearance on 92.3 “The Fan.”

“I’m not playing ‘ifs and buts’, I’m drafting my QB No. 2 overall. It’s pretty easy,” Pedone said.

In Pedone’s eyes, quarterback is the biggest position of need for the Browns, and he believes it’s in their best interest to get the best possible player at the position.

This year’s QB class is said to be weaker than the last few years, but if the Browns can select one of the best options and he pans out, the front office will look like heroes to the fanbase.

Fans are well aware of the team’s unfortunate history of drafting first-round quarterbacks, especially when they have a top-five pick, so it will be interesting to see what their response will be if they select Sanders as Pedone suggests.

