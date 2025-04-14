Browns Still Being Linked To Potential QB Trade

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few days away, and teams are running out of time to make their final evaluations on players ahead of this big event.

Some teams will hit home runs with their selections, while other teams won’t be as lucky, which tends to happen in the draft.

The Cleveland Browns could certainly use an infusion of talent at several positions, but without a clear and obvious option at the quarterback position, they might end up getting crafty over the next few days.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently indicated in an article that, if the Browns don’t like what they’re seeing on the draft board and are not confident in any of the QB options, they could pursue another veteran like Kirk Cousins.

“A Stefanski-Cousins reunion is plausible if Cousins is willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Browns and the Falcons feel confident in their backup quarterback. For now, Atlanta has undrafted second-year signal-caller Emory Jones in the No. 3 spot,” Moton wrote. “If the Browns bypass a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, don’t be surprised if they make a push for Cousins, who could win the starting job over Kenny Pickett.”

Moton indicated that Cousins has already worked with Kevin Stefanski when they were in Minnesota together, so there’s already a built-in familiarity between them.

The Atlanta Falcons benched Cousins for Michael Penix Jr. last season, and there have been rumblings that Cousins could be on the move to the right team, even though the team hasn’t said anything definite in public.

Going to the Browns would reunite Cousins with Stefanski, but considering the Browns’ track record over the past few years, it will be interesting to see if Cousins would even want to join the team.

The Browns are running out of options as it relates to free-agent targets and trade partners, so if they want to do something, they’ll have to do it relatively soon before they don’t have any choices left.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Reveals What Joe Flacco Brings To Team