Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 15, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Is Facing Pressure At NFL-Record Levels

Shedeur Sanders Is Facing Pressure At NFL-Record Levels

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shedeur Sanders Is Facing Pressure At NFL-Record Levels
(Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get the job done on Sunday. Shedeur Sanders looked very much like a rookie in the loss to the Chicago Bears, and the Bears made sure to make a statement.

Ben Johnson’s team kept the rookie quarterback on his toes on almost every dropback. And while the Browns’ decimated offensive line did its best to keep him out of harm’s way, it was ultimately too much to deal with. As pointed out by ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi, the Bears took it upon themselves to pressure Sanders a lot.

In fact, they went away from everything they’ve done on defense just to stop the Browns’ rookie:

“Sanders has been pressured on 46% of his dropbacks this season, which would be the highest a QB has faced in a season since ESPN began tracking it in 2009 (43% by Deshaun Watson in 2018 is the highest among qualified QB in that time),” Oyefusi posted on X.

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen isn’t known for putting a lot of pressure on the quarterback. That goes to show that other teams have been watching tape on Sanders.

Of course, he’s a first-year player just making his fourth career start, and the offensive line should be better if he’s back as the starter next season. There will be growing pains and an adjustment period for Sanders, just like what happens with all rookies.

This shouldn’t discourage the fans or make the team change their plans and their vision around their rookie signal caller.

It wasn’t pretty, and he clearly still has plenty of work to do.

That being said, all quarterbacks need these baptisms by fire to get better.

NEXT:  Browns Rookie WR Could Play Key Role In 2026
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Justin Fields #7 of the New York Jets carries the ball against Alex Wright #91 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Jets Have Fired Former Browns Coach
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "ON THE CLOCK" for the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
Browns In Favorable 2026 Draft Position After Loss To Bears
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 12: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers before the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Shedeur Sanders Endorses Browns Rookie For Bigger Role
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Andre Szmyt #25 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a field goal against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of the game at Huntington Bank Field on October 19, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Rookie Is Quietly Rounding Into Form
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Browns Rookie WR Could Play Key Role In 2026
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Carson Schwesinger #49 of the Cleveland Browns tackles Luther Burden III #10 of the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Browns Rookie Continues To Shine Despite Losses
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation