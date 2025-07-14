Browns Nation

Monday, July 14, 2025
Analyst Calls Out Browns For ‘Bizarre’ Draft Decision

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are making headlines for all the wrong reasons again.

Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins was recently arrested on a domestic violence and battery charge in Florida.

Of course, this is a worrisome situation, as the Browns took him early in the second round and hoped that he would be Nick Chubb’s replacement at running back.

Nevertheless, that decision never made much sense to Chris Trapasso.

The former CBS Sports writer took to X to call out the Browns for the ‘bizarre’ decision to draft a running back with a top-40 selection despite not having a long-term solution at quarterback.

Granted, his complaint would make sense most of the time, but context matters.

There weren’t any suitable options to take at quarterback when the Browns were on the clock to land Judkins, except maybe Tyler Shough, who had a long history of injuries and would be a 25-year-old rookie.

The Browns handled the NFL Draft well for the most part, knowing that this quarterback class was quite weak.

Fortunately enough, they even managed to land the second-best quarterback prospect, according to most analysts, although they did so with the No. 144 selection.

Judkins will likely now be on thin ice.

He will have to be on his best behavior, and the league could still decide to suspend him under the Personal Conduct Policy.

He’s also one of 30 second-round picks who haven’t signed their rookie contracts, and that will be another situation to keep a close eye on.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation