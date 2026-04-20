Analyst Names Draft Pick That Could Fix Browns’ Entire Offense

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to so many different players and positions heading into the NFL Draft. Most fans and analysts believe they’re going to go after either a wide receiver or an offensive lineman with their No. 6 overall pick, as those positions have been identified as the most needed.

There is always a case for teams to take the best available player, as an elite athlete can almost always make an immediate impact on a roster, regardless of position. With that being said, analyst Lance Reisland noted that he believes the Browns should pursue RB Jeremiyah Love if he’s available.

“For me, Jeremiyah Love’s impact only makes Judkins better. He’s not just a back, he’s a weapon. Backfield, slot, outside, wherever Todd Monken wants him. He creates matchups and forces defenses to adjust. That opens it up for everyone else. That’s how you fix an offense,” Reisland said.

For me, Jeremiyah Love’s impact only makes Judkins better. He’s not just a back, he’s a weapon. Backfield, slot, outside, wherever Todd Monken wants him. He creates matchups and forces defenses to adjust. That opens it up for everyone else. That’s how you fix an offense. #Browns — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) April 19, 2026

Love is viewed as one of the most dynamic running back prospects in some time. Analysts believe he’s a versatile threat that could turn any offense into a powerful rushing attack.

The Browns hit on their selection of Quinshon Judkins in last year’s draft and brought some life to an offense that was otherwise stagnant for most of the season. Many fans do not agree that it’s a good idea to take Love due to the potential impact that it could have on Judkins, but Reisland pointed out that there’s room for both players on this roster.

They both bring something different to the table, and anytime a team like the Browns has the opportunity to pursue an elite athlete like this, it seems worth it, even though it’s not their biggest positional need. With the Browns’ offense having more than enough problems over the past few seasons, Love could be one of the pieces they’ve been looking for to take the next step.

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