Blockbuster Trade Could Have Ripple Effect On Browns’ Draft Plans

The 2026 NFL Draft is now just a few days away, and teams around the league are finalizing their big boards, making any last-minute adjustments when necessary. The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants certainly made a splash recently, as the Giants moved Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals for the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Giants now have two picks in the top 10, which could help accelerate their timeline of becoming a great team under their new leader, John Harbaugh. While this trade is certainly going to be franchise-altering for those two teams, it might affect others more than they realize.

The Cleveland Browns, for instance, are picking right after the Giants at No. 6, and with the Bengals acquiring a player like Lawrence, it could significantly change their draft plans, which is what analyst Tom Withers mentioned.

“Likelihood of Browns taking a tackle at No. 6 may have intensified with Bengals’ blockbuster trade for DT Dexter Lawrence II,” Withers said.

Likelihood of Browns taking a tackle at No. 6 may have intensified with Bengals' blockbuster trade for DT Dexter Lawrence II. — Tom Withers (@twithersCLE) April 19, 2026

Withers is saying the Browns may feel more pressure to improve their offensive line at No. 6 with the Bengals’ recent addition to their defensive line.

If, for some reason, the tackle they want isn’t on the board like they previously hoped, the Browns might have to pivot entirely. This could look like them moving back in the draft, hoping to acquire more capital in doing so, or it could simply be an opportunity for them to pursue a different position of need, likely wide receiver.

The NFL is a living and breathing organism, and one thing that keeps fans so engaged, even during the offseason, is the fact that it’s never stagnant. Pre-draft movement happens every year, and teams need to be adaptable if they want to keep up with the times.

The Browns can’t panic in the days leading up to the draft, so their only hope is to keep their spirits high, hoping to make the best possible decision on draft night.

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