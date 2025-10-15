Analyst Calls Out Key Figure Behind Browns’ Struggles

The Cleveland Browns are tied for the second-worst record in the league.

They were just a couple of plays away from winning two games, but the numbers don’t lie, and they’re 1-5.

Naturally, fans and analysts alike want someone to be held accountable, and as the head coach, Kevin Stefanski is getting most of the blame.

To Danny Cunningham, however, that’s not accurate.

Talking to Ken Carman on 92.3 The Fan, Cunningham shared his honest thoughts on the current state of the Browns, explaining why Andrew Berry is the guy to blame here.

“I think it’s Andrew Berry. I think the talent on this team assembled has not been good enough, and that is across all levels,” Cunningham said.

While Cunningham agreed that Stefanski hasn’t done a good job this season, the fact remains that Stefanski wasn’t given much of a chance with this roster.

More than that, Cunningham believes that Berry hasn’t done a good job at finding talent, obviously excluding this great draft class.

He blamed him for the Browns’ subpar offensive line and their struggles at the wide receiver position, as they can’t seem to even get average play there.

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree here.

Even if people were to ignore the Deshaun Watson trade, which might be the absolute worst in professional sports history, Berry has rarely been on the winning end of a deal.

His pre-2025 track record in the NFL Draft was horrific, and other than the Amari Cooper trade, he didn’t do much to acquire talent from other teams.

Stefanski needs to be held accountable, but things won’t be much different with another head coach if the general manager stays.

