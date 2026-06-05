Analyst Raises An Interesting Theory About Browns’ QB Plans

There are an innumerable number of combinations and potential outcomes for the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation this season. There are so many components for head coach Todd Monken to weigh while deciding between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

In a perfect world, it would be as simple as choosing the best quarterback on the field. But nothing is remotely close to perfect when it comes to Cleveland and its QBs, and with these two in particular.

For those who want the Browns to do everything they can to win as many games as possible this season, Watson seems to be the preferred choice. For those who want the Browns to better figure out their future, Sanders is seen as the only option.

Then there is the effect the decision will have on the rest of the team and how the 2026 campaign plays out. It’s a difficult situation, for sure, with any one of the multiple variables holding the potential to ruin everything.

With that in mind, analyst Chris Oldach is raising an interesting theory about the Browns’ QB plans, saying it would be easier to replace Watson with Sanders than to do it the other way around.

“What change is easier to make? Going from Deshaun, who, by and large, no one really wants to see or no one believes there’s much left to potentially the guy who can ride in and save the season, Shedeur. Or vice versa? The quarterback that everybody says, ‘Play this guy because, between the two, he has the better chance to be the future,’ and then you make a change and you go to guy you know is not going to be here next year? Just using that, it’s easier to make the change from Deshaun to Shedeur than the other way around,” Oldach said.

.@TheOGPAW has an interesting theory on why he thinks the Browns will start Deshaun Watson week 1 🤔🤔🤔 Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/WX4KKprsN8 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 5, 2026

If the Browns believe that as well, it could explain why Watson seems to have taken a significant lead in the ongoing competition, even though he hasn’t played in an NFL game since October 2024 because of two Achilles injuries. It was looking like he would be named the starter before training camp opens in July, but that timeline may no longer be the case.

Sanders found himself in a somewhat similar situation last year, taking over for injured Dillon Gabriel to start the final seven games of last year. It was not a season-saving situation, and in those games, Sanders did not play well enough to secure the job heading into this year.

Watson is entering the final year of his burdensome contract, and he could play himself into a new one with the Browns, but odds are he won’t be back with the team in 2027, regardless of how 2026 plays out.

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